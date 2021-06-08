Okanagan athlete eyeing return to Olympics Games, 17 years after first trip

Send this page to someone via email

Malindi Elmore of Kelowna was 24 years old when she went to the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

A track star at Stanford University, the five-time All-American competed in the 1500 metres, but failed to qualify for the final.

Fast-forward 17 years and the 41-year-old mother of two has earned a second chance at Olympic gold.

“I will be part of the Canadian track and field team in Tokyo this summer in the marathon,” Elmore told Global News.

“It’s been quite a journey. I was, of course, in Athens in 2004 in the 1500 metres.”

Unfortunately, she failed to qualify for the final and eventually hung up the spikes in 2012.

“I had sort of moved on with life, but still loved to run,” said Elmore.

But after being named to the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, Elmore decided retirement wasn’t for her.

“I realized I still had some competitiveness left in me,” she said.

A lot of competitiveness actually — just at a different distance. Her strength now isn’t speed, but stamina.

Elmore set a new Canadian record at a 2020 marathon in Houston, destroying the old mark by more than two minutes.

“It was kind of like a dream come true that I didn’t even know I had,” Elmore said.

Now another dream is coming true: A second chance at an Olympic medal following an incredible 17-year absence from the Olympics.

“When I think about that this has happened, it’s kind of unbelievable to me,” Elmore admitted.

“It’s so unheard of, really, of a woman coming back and qualifying at 41, but at the same time she is showing everyone that it is possible,” said Can Fund founder Jane Roos.

Can Fund is a non-profit organization that’s raised more than $40 million for Canadian Olympic athletes since 2003.

Roos thinks Elmore’s story has the ability to captivate the country.

“I think it just gives everyone hope; it’s inspiring. I think it’s telling women and anybody at any age you can follow your dreams,” Roos said.

In training for Tokyo, Elmore said she’s not concentrating on COVID-19 at the games. Rather, she’s thinking about something far more important — trying to medal.

“I’m prepared to go there, put it all on the line and put it all on race day,” Elmore said.

The Olympic marathon takes place on August 7.

As for whether or not the Olympics could be cancelled, Elmore said “at this point, I don’t think it’s going to be cancelled.”