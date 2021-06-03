Menu

World

10,000 Tokyo Olympics volunteers have dropped out with 50 days left before Games

By Stephen Wade and Kantaro Komiya The Associated Press
Posted June 3, 2021 1:36 am
Click to play video: 'About 200 Japanese Olympic athletes and Games officials vaccinated' About 200 Japanese Olympic athletes and Games officials vaccinated
WATCH: About 200 Japanese Olympic athletes and Games officials vaccinated

The countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics sat at 50-days-to-go on Thursday. It also brought another problem for the one-year-delayed games.

About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23.

Organizers said some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will have no contact with athletes or other key personnel.

Read more: Fans attending Tokyo Olympics may have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination: report

Only about 2 to 3% of Japan’s general population is fully vaccinated in a very slow rollout that is just now speeding up. Conversely, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents of the Olympic Village to be fully vaccinated.

“We have not confirmed the individual reasons,” organizers said in a statement. “In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift, or due to changes in their own environment.”

Trending Stories

Organizers said the loss would not affect the operations of the postponed Olympics. Organizers planned a small event later in the day to mark the milestone in trying to pull off the first postponed Olympics.

Click to play video: 'Tokyo 2020 official says most medical staff needed have been secured' Tokyo 2020 official says most medical staff needed have been secured
Tokyo 2020 official says most medical staff needed have been secured

Support for the Olympics continues to lag in Japan with 50-80% — depending how the question is phrased — saying the games should not open on July 23.

Unpaid volunteers are a key workforce in running the Olympics and save organizers millions of dollars in salaries. Volunteers typically get a uniform, meals on the days they work, and have daily commuting costs covered. They pay their own lodging.

A study done for the International Olympic Committee on volunteers at the 2000 Sydney Olympics said their value was at least $60 million for 40,000 volunteers.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and several government audits say it’s much more. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC’s contribution is about $1.5 billion.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
