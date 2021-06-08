Menu

Canada

Sandbanks provincial park implements pre-booking passes to curb overcrowding

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 11:54 am
Sandbanks provincial park in Picton, Ontario on Monday, Aug 17, 2020. View image in full screen
Sandbanks provincial park in Picton, Ontario on Monday, Aug 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

If you want to enjoy a day at Sandbanks and North Beach provincial parks in Prince Edward County this summer, you’ll have to book your permit in advance.

In an effort to curb the extremely long lines seen last year at Sandbanks, both parks will now have advance booking systems.

Read more: Prince Edward County mayor asks day-trippers to stay away for August long weekend

To book a day pass, you will need to log on to the Ontario Parks website the week before your trip and book online.

Anyone showing up to Sandbanks or North beach without a prepaid pass will be turned away. The parks are two of 17 in Ontario that will take part in the pre-booking system this year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Sandbanks and Prince Edward County became favourite escapes for those in Ontario landlocked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but overcrowding got so bad that the local mayor begged people not to travel to the region over the 2020 August long weekend.

In the 2020 summer season, Sandbanks would reach capacity early in the morning, and many people would be turned away.

Illegal parking around provincial parks can come with a $400 ticket.

Click to play video: 'Thousands flock to Sandbanks with many turned away from the Provincial Park' Thousands flock to Sandbanks with many turned away from the Provincial Park
Thousands flock to Sandbanks with many turned away from the Provincial Park – Aug 1, 2020
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBeach tagPrince Edward County tagProvincial Parks tagOvercrowding tagSandbanks tagSandbanks provincial park tagsandbanks overcrowding tag

