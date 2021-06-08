Sandbanks provincial park implements pre-booking passes to curb overcrowding

Send this page to someone via email

If you want to enjoy a day at Sandbanks and North Beach provincial parks in Prince Edward County this summer, you’ll have to book your permit in advance.

In an effort to curb the extremely long lines seen last year at Sandbanks, both parks will now have advance booking systems.

To book a day pass, you will need to log on to the Ontario Parks website the week before your trip and book online.

Anyone showing up to Sandbanks or North beach without a prepaid pass will be turned away. The parks are two of 17 in Ontario that will take part in the pre-booking system this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Sandbanks and Prince Edward County became favourite escapes for those in Ontario landlocked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but overcrowding got so bad that the local mayor begged people not to travel to the region over the 2020 August long weekend.

In the 2020 summer season, Sandbanks would reach capacity early in the morning, and many people would be turned away.

Illegal parking around provincial parks can come with a $400 ticket.

1:46 Thousands flock to Sandbanks with many turned away from the Provincial Park Thousands flock to Sandbanks with many turned away from the Provincial Park – Aug 1, 2020