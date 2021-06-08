Regina fire dealt with collision involving semi-truck, minor chemical leak

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire’s hazardous materials (hazmat) crew were on scene of a collision involving a semi-truck, the department tweeted Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Solomon Street and Stock Road sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Regina Fire Hazmat crew is on scene of a semi collision. No injuries.A minor chemical leak has been contained and proper authorities are on route for cleanup. Public is asked to avoid Solomon/Stock RD at this time #RFPS #YQR — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 8, 2021

Crews were able to contain a minor chemical leak while other authorities were called for cleanup.

Regina fire asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The area seems to now be clear.

No injuries have been reported.

