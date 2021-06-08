Regina fire dealt with collision involving semi-truck, minor chemical leak

Regina fire’s hazardous materials (hazmat) crew were on scene of a collision involving a semi-truck, the department tweeted Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at Solomon Street and Stock Road sometime before 7:30 a.m.
Crews were able to contain a minor chemical leak while other authorities were called for cleanup.
Regina fire asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The area seems to now be clear.
No injuries have been reported.
