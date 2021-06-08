Menu

Canada

Regina fire dealt with collision involving semi-truck, minor chemical leak

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 11:44 am
Regina fire dealt with a collision at Solomon Street and Stock Road involving a semi-truck and a minor chemical leak Tuesday.
Regina fire dealt with a collision at Solomon Street and Stock Road involving a semi-truck and a minor chemical leak Tuesday. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina fire’s hazardous materials (hazmat) crew were on scene of a collision involving a semi-truck, the department tweeted Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Solomon Street and Stock Road sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Crews were able to contain a minor chemical leak while other authorities were called for cleanup.

Read more: Regina city council wants better communication around toxic spills and leaks

Regina fire asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The area seems to now be clear.

No injuries have been reported.

Click to play video: 'Regina city council wants better communication around toxic spills and leaks' Regina city council wants better communication around toxic spills and leaks
Regina city council wants better communication around toxic spills and leaks – Sep 1, 2020
