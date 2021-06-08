SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 150 new cases, third-straight day at under 200

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'As Quebec rolls out new mobile vaccin-o-bus, frustration mounts over second dose' As Quebec rolls out new mobile vaccin-o-bus, frustration mounts over second dose
Quebec is literally rolling out a new way to get vaccinated – with a walk-in clinic on wheels. The goal is to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in areas where people are hesitant. Meanwhile, as Raquel Fletcher reports, the rollout of the second dose of the vaccine is not as smooth as many had hoped.

Quebec is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Tuesday as the pandemic’s grip loosens in the province.

The latest daily count of new infections marks the third consecutive day it is under the 200 mark and among the lowest tallies seen in the province since mid-September 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, authorities say three Quebecers died between June 1 and June 6 while one fatality stems from an unknown date.

The vaccination campaign saw another 66,693 doses administered since the last report. More than 6.2 million shots have been given to date.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec allows students to remove masks inside classrooms as heat sets in

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains on the downswing. There are two fewer patients for a total of 263.

Story continues below advertisement

This includes 60 people in intensive care, a rise of two compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the most recent data available shows 15,101 tests were conducted Sunday.

Quebec’s caseload now stands at 372,109 while the death toll has reached 11,156. Meanwhile, the province’s recovery count has surpassed 358,000.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update Tuesday on the pandemic’s progression as the government gradually lifts restrictions. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec coronavirus tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers