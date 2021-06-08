COVID-19: Quebec reports 150 new cases, third-straight day at under 200

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Tuesday as the pandemic’s grip loosens in the province.

The latest daily count of new infections marks the third consecutive day it is under the 200 mark and among the lowest tallies seen in the province since mid-September 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, authorities say three Quebecers died between June 1 and June 6 while one fatality stems from an unknown date.

The vaccination campaign saw another 66,693 doses administered since the last report. More than 6.2 million shots have been given to date.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains on the downswing. There are two fewer patients for a total of 263.

This includes 60 people in intensive care, a rise of two compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the most recent data available shows 15,101 tests were conducted Sunday.

Quebec’s caseload now stands at 372,109 while the death toll has reached 11,156. Meanwhile, the province’s recovery count has surpassed 358,000.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update Tuesday on the pandemic’s progression as the government gradually lifts restrictions. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.