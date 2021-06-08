Peterborough man arrested in domestic incident involving knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge in connection with a domestic incident Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers around 11:30 p.m. responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence where a verbal argument had escalated, prompting a man to allegedly threaten other members of the household.

Police say officers arrived and arrested the accused without issue.

A 42-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

To protect the identity of the victims in the domestic incident, police did not release the man’s name.

Story continues below advertisement