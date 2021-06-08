Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man arrested in domestic incident involving knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 9:10 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man was threatening household members with a knife. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge in connection with a domestic incident Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers around 11:30 p.m. responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence where a verbal argument had escalated, prompting a man to allegedly threaten other members of the household.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on youth: police

Police say officers arrived and arrested the accused without issue.

A 42-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

To protect the identity of the victims in the domestic incident, police did not release the man’s name.

