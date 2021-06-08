Together Again outdoor concert series coming to Edmonton in August

Send this page to someone via email

Remember concerts?

Those events where we used to stand shoulder-to-shoulder, heedlessly spewing respiratory droplets while singing along to our favourite songs and enjoying — sometimes even sharing — drinks?

It all seems surreal after 15 months of social distancing, sanitizing, masking and staying home — but with more and more events around the world returning to normal as people become vaccinated against COVID-19, a series of socially-distanced outdoor concerts will be coming to Edmonton this August.

The Together Again outdoor concert series is set to take place at the Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands (formerly Northlands Park) in central Edmonton.

The series kicks off on Aug. 6 and continues throughout August, featuring Blue Rodeo, Dean Brody, Our Lady Peace, Serena Ryder, The Trews, Alan Doyle, I Mother Earth, The Road Hammers, Bif Naked, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Captain Tractor, Jess Moskaluke and more.

Together Again will mark the first major outdoor concert series emerging out of the pandemic in Canada, organizers said.

“The world has changed, and live events are changing with it; a new outdoor concert series bringing people together in a safe way is here,” a news release by live event management and consultation firm Trixstar said.

“Music is an important part of bringing people together and connecting is fundamental for our mental health,” Trixstar president Mike Anderson said. “We’re making it safer and more intimate while creating more space and keeping the same excitement you’d expect seeing your favorite bands perform live on stage.

The current lineup is:

Friday, Aug. 6: Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub, Shawnee Kish, Halcyon Gray

Saturday, Aug. 7: Serena Ryder, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Nuela Charles, Carter & The Capitals, Shaela Miller

Sunday, Aug. 8: The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Kane Incognito, Stephanie Harpe Experience

Saturday, Aug. 21: Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Captain Tractor, Hailey Benedict and more

Sunday, Aug. 22: Dean Brody, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke, Dan Davidson, Alee

Sunday, Aug. 29: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, Royal Tusk, Whale & The Wolf

Organizers said more dates and artists will be announced.

Trixstar said the concert series will create over 500 jobs for artists, technicians, security guards, suppliers, bartenders, parking staff and countless others that have had a tough 15 months.

“This concert series was built on the foundation of second chances, and supporting the community is a priority for us.” Anderson said.

Public health measures will still be in effect at the event, organizers said, including limited capacities to ensure safe social distancing, reserved tables for up to six people (with full food and beverage service ordered via your phone), contact tracing, mandatory masks and more — not unlike the current Alberta Health guidelines in place for restaurant patios.

From every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission, helping them support men, women, youth and children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.

“It is an honour to be a charity of choice for the Together Again concert series” said Laurel McCalla, Boyle Street Community Services’ director of development.

“When organizations like Trixstar support Boyle Street, they signal their desire to create inclusive communities where individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton can achieve their goals.”

“Hope Mission has been extremely active supporting the vulnerable population during the pandemic and we could not operate our programs without strong community support,” said Hope Mission manager Tim Pasma.

Tickets can be reserved for tables of two, four or six, starting as low as $59 per person. They go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m MT.