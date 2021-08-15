SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Carleton

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Carleton. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Carleton. ELECTIONS CANADA

Carleton’s boundaries extend to Highway 7 in the northwest and to the Ottawa International Airport in the northeast, to Gregoire Road in the east, Belmeade Road in the southeast, Donnelly Drive in the southwest and Montague Boundary Road in the west.

Conservative incumbent MP Pierre Poilievre was elected for a second term in 2019, garnering 46.3 per cent of the vote. The Tory MP beat out the Liberal Party’s Chris Rodgers by 5,629 votes, a margin of 8.1 per cent.

Poilievre’s win continued the long-time Conservative legacy of this riding. The party has held the seat in all but one federal election since its inception in 1867.

Trending Stories

In 2015, the riding saw a heavy voter turnout with 81 per cent of eligible voters hitting the poles.

Carleton is home to 110,960 residents, with immigrants making up 15 per cent of that number.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Conservative: Pierre Poilievre (incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagPierre Poilievre tag2021 election tagFederal election Canada tagCarleton tagCanada election 2021 tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 elections tagFederal candidate carleton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers