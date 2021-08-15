Canada election: Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Carleton’s boundaries extend to Highway 7 in the northwest and to the Ottawa International Airport in the northeast, to Gregoire Road in the east, Belmeade Road in the southeast, Donnelly Drive in the southwest and Montague Boundary Road in the west.

Conservative incumbent MP Pierre Poilievre was elected for a second term in 2019, garnering 46.3 per cent of the vote. The Tory MP beat out the Liberal Party’s Chris Rodgers by 5,629 votes, a margin of 8.1 per cent.

Poilievre’s win continued the long-time Conservative legacy of this riding. The party has held the seat in all but one federal election since its inception in 1867.

In 2015, the riding saw a heavy voter turnout with 81 per cent of eligible voters hitting the poles.

Carleton is home to 110,960 residents, with immigrants making up 15 per cent of that number.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Conservative: Pierre Poilievre (incumbent)