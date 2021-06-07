COVID-19: 54 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,066, including 246 deaths.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, five are in Innisfil and four are in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The rest of the new case are in Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirty-nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, more than 58 per cent of the total population in the region has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the region’s total 12,066 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,087 — have recovered, while 27 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 536,607, including 8,869 deaths.

