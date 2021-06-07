SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 54 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor hopes COVID-19 cases will dip below 400 a day by summer' Ontario’s top doctor hopes COVID-19 cases will dip below 400 a day by summer
WATCH: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams shared on Monday what he thinks the province’s COVID-19 case rates could be like over the summer with lower transmission and vaccinations increasing. Williams said he’s hoping to see rates dip below 400 cases a day and eventually become even lower than that.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,066, including 246 deaths.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, five are in Innisfil and four are in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

The rest of the new case are in Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirty-nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, more than 58 per cent of the total population in the region has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Ontario reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Of the region’s total 12,066 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,087 — have recovered, while 27 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 536,607, including 8,869 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario residents 70+ with single mRNA vaccine soon to be eligible for 2nd doses' Ontario residents 70+ with single mRNA vaccine soon to be eligible for 2nd doses
Ontario residents 70+ with single mRNA vaccine soon to be eligible for 2nd doses
