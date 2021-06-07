Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Residents at Victoria arena shelter to be relocated ahead of Olympic basketball qualifier

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Victoria arena turned into homeless shelter' Victoria arena turned into homeless shelter
Victoria's Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre is being put into use as a homeless shelter during the coronavirus crisis – May 5, 2020

Those living in a shelter set up at Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will be relocated as the arena is set to be used for the upcoming FIBA Olympic basketball qualifying tournament later this month.

The lease on the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre temporary shelter could not be extended, the B.C. government said Monday, and BC Housing will relocate the 43 people in the arena shelter to Mount Tolmie Hospital, which is currently not being used, as well as other housing sites in the region.

Read more: Coronavirus — Makeshift homeless shelter to open at Victoria hockey arena

The PHS Community Services Society will transition from the service operator of the arena to Mount Tolmie Hospital.

Trending Stories

The arena was used as an emergency shelter from May until September of last year and then put back into use in March as part of the province’s plan to move people experiencing homelessness into safer, temporary accommodation and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. premier doesn’t expect fans in arena during men’s pre-Olympic basketball tournament

The Olympic qualifying tournament is slated to run from June 29 to July 4. The tournament was postponed from last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he does think any fans will be allowed to attend the tournament, which will feature teams from six countries, including Canada, competing for a spot in the men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

— With files from Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FIBA tagVictoria homeless shelter tagFIBA qualifying tournament Victoria tagMount Tolmie Hospital tagMount Tolmie Hospital shelter tagSave-On-Foods Memorial Centre tagSave-On-Foods Memorial Centre victoria tagVictoria Olympic basketball qualifier tagVictoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers