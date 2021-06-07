Menu

Canada

Montreal tennis star Eugenie Bouchard undergoes shoulder surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 4:14 pm

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old from Montreal posted a photo on social media Monday of herself in a hospital bed with her right arm in a sling, saying she underwent the procedure last week.

Bouchard says she had been experiencing pain in her right shoulder since last fall and tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dropping the championship match to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

READ MORE: 100-year-old Montreal tennis player on what keeps him on the court

Bouchard says she “tried every form of conservative treatment known to man, to no avail” and that her doctor says the surgery went well.

The former world No. 5 did not provide a timeline for her recovery, but says she faces “a tough road of rehab ahead” and her spirits remain high.

Bouchard reached the finals at Wimbeldon in 2014, and is currently ranked 117 on the WTA Tour.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
