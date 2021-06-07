Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Winnipeg seniors killed in RM of Stanley, Grand Marais crashes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 4:15 pm
A RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A RCMP vehicle. Global News

Two Winnipeg seniors have died in traffic incidents over the weekend, RCMP said.

On Friday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash took place on Highway 3 near Road 15N in the RM of Stanley.

Police said a southbound semi trailer collided with a northbound semi, which in turn crashed into an SUV. Both the northbound semi and the SUV ended up in the ditch and on fire.

The driver of the SUV, 65, was killed, and his 63-year-old passenger was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One semi driver, from Carman, also had minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Read more: Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

On Saturday, Selkirk RCMP received a report of a fatal single-vehicle collision that had happened two nights earlier on Fey Road in Grand Marais.

The driver, a 79-year-old Winnipeg man, was driving an off-road vehicle when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Infant critically injured in September fatal collision dies: Winnipeg police' Infant critically injured in September fatal collision dies: Winnipeg police
Infant critically injured in September fatal collision dies: Winnipeg police – Oct 28, 2020
