Winnipeg seniors killed in RM of Stanley, Grand Marais crashes

Two Winnipeg seniors have died in traffic incidents over the weekend, RCMP said.

On Friday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash took place on Highway 3 near Road 15N in the RM of Stanley.

Police said a southbound semi trailer collided with a northbound semi, which in turn crashed into an SUV. Both the northbound semi and the SUV ended up in the ditch and on fire.

The driver of the SUV, 65, was killed, and his 63-year-old passenger was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One semi driver, from Carman, also had minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

On Saturday, Selkirk RCMP received a report of a fatal single-vehicle collision that had happened two nights earlier on Fey Road in Grand Marais.

The driver, a 79-year-old Winnipeg man, was driving an off-road vehicle when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

