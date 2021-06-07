Menu

Canada

2 Manitobans, 17 and 39, drown in unrelated weekend incidents

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:35 pm
Portage Diversion Manitoba flood View image in full screen
The Portage Diversion. Lauren McNabb / Global News / File

Two Manitobans died in unrelated drowning incidents on Friday.

The first victim, a 39-year-old Winnipeg man, was on the shore of the Whitemouth River with his family when he slipped on rocks and fell into the water near the Elma Bridge crossing, police said.

When Lac Du Bonnet RCMP arrived, a bystander had been able to get the man out of the water with a canoe, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: ‘We’re just glad they’re okay’ — Strangers jump into action to rescue children at Grand Beach

Later that evening, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called about a 17-year-old boy who had gone under the water at the Portage Diversion on Lake Manitoba.

Police said the victim was swimming with his friends when he slipped off a sandbar into deeper water and was pulled underwater east of the diversion.

Despite efforts from his friends and from emergency services, he wasn’t conscious when officers arrived and was pronounced dead on scene.

Drowning Prevention Week – Jul 20, 2020
