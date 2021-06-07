2 Manitobans, 17 and 39, drown in unrelated weekend incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Two Manitobans died in unrelated drowning incidents on Friday.

The first victim, a 39-year-old Winnipeg man, was on the shore of the Whitemouth River with his family when he slipped on rocks and fell into the water near the Elma Bridge crossing, police said.

When Lac Du Bonnet RCMP arrived, a bystander had been able to get the man out of the water with a canoe, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Later that evening, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called about a 17-year-old boy who had gone under the water at the Portage Diversion on Lake Manitoba.

Police said the victim was swimming with his friends when he slipped off a sandbar into deeper water and was pulled underwater east of the diversion.

Despite efforts from his friends and from emergency services, he wasn’t conscious when officers arrived and was pronounced dead on scene.