Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Large outdoor craft vendor market returns to Kelowna this weekend

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. craft vendors allowed to return to outdoor farmers markets' B.C. craft vendors allowed to return to outdoor farmers markets
B.C. has rolled back COVID-19 restrictions on farmers markets. Officials are allowing non-food vendors at outdoor markets for the first time since early December. It's welcome news both for local artists and the non-profits who run the events – Mar 23, 2021

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large outdoor craft vendor market returns to Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday.

Craft Culture Events has organized 60 local craft and artisan vendors and three food trucks, transforming the arena’s parking lot into a bustling shopping centre for local goods.

“With restrictions loosening around the province, outdoor markets are once again permitted under the Provincial Health Orders,” owner Karalyn Lockhart said in a statement.

Read more: Kelowna’s outdoor Farmers Market returns for new season

“Teaming up with Prospera Place was a natural fit.  Not only has the hockey arena hosted the annual Craft Culture Holiday Market for the last eight years, but the parking lot provides a huge area where customers can distance and safely shop outside.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vernon Farmer’s Market wants to offer non-food sales' Vernon Farmer’s Market wants to offer non-food sales
Vernon Farmer’s Market wants to offer non-food sales – Feb 17, 2021

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, customers can browse dozens of stalls of handmade products, all produced in British Columbia.

Shabbang Food Truck, Dosa Crepe Café, and the Wicked Peach Food Truck will be on location serving up delicious food all afternoon.

The Prospera Place parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor market featuring 60 local craft and artisan vendors and 3 food trucks. View image in full screen
The Prospera Place parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor market featuring 60 local craft and artisan vendors and 3 food trucks. Courtesy: Craft Culture Events/Submitted

Admission to the market is by donation, with partial proceeds being donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Many B.C. farmers’ markets to open this weekend as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Customers are reminded that physical distancing protocols will be in place, and are asked to wear a mask in situations where distancing is not possible.

“Now more than ever, local makers are urging the community to come out and support small businesses at markets,” Lockhart wrote.

Click to play video: 'Tourism Kelowna expresses concern over fewer marketing dollars as a result of drop in hotel tax revenue' Tourism Kelowna expresses concern over fewer marketing dollars as a result of drop in hotel tax revenue
Tourism Kelowna expresses concern over fewer marketing dollars as a result of drop in hotel tax revenue – Jan 26, 2021

“As part of the hardest-hit industries of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past year has been exceptionally hard on vendors who traditionally rely on markets to sell products.”

Organizers and local vendors were left reliant on online sales to generate income when in-person markets were cancelled, Craft Culture Events said.

Read more: Vernon Farmers’ Market welcomes relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on craft sales

Story continues below advertisement

“While this did provide enough to keep most businesses afloat, many vendors barely scraped by or were forced to close down.”

Lockhardt said while some local artisan businesses did not survive the pandemic, those that did are ecstatic to return to the outdoor market and meet customers face-to-face.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this. Community support means everything right now,” she said.

If you can’t make it this weekend, Craft Culture has three other markets planned this summer at Prospera Place, on July 11, Aug. 1, and Sept. 19.

A full list of vendors and event info can be found at craftculture.ca

COVID-19 tagprospera place tagOutdoor Markets tagCraft Culture Events tagMarkets COVID-19 tagOutdoor Market at Prospera Place tagOutdoor Markets COVID-19 tagSummer Markets at Prospera Place tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers