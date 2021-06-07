Another 7,750 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 7,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, 179,228 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 66.4 per cent of the eligible population.

In Guelph, 71.1 per cent of the population have been immunized, while it’s 62 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 16,795 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 6.2 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, another fatal case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, with Guelph’s death toll increasing to 41 during the pandemic. The last fatal case was reported on June 1.

Public health is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising the city’s case count to 4,446.

Active cases increased by four over the weekend to 79, with another 18 new recoveries being reported. Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,308.

Wellington County also reported another fatal case of COVID-19, raising its death toll to 40.

Another three cases were reported in the county, raising its total case count to 1,634.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 24, with another five people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,570.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 29.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including five in intensive care as of Wednesday.

