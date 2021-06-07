Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP divers recover body of Scarborough woman from Papineau Lake in Hastings Highlands

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 10:51 am
OPP search Papineau Lake north of Bancroft for a missing Scarborough woman. OPP divers recovered her body on June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP search Papineau Lake north of Bancroft for a missing Scarborough woman. OPP divers recovered her body on June 6, 2021. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP divers have recovered the body of a Scarborough woman who went missing in the water on Papineau Lake in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands on the weekend.

According to Bancroft OPP, on Saturday night around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports that a 22-year-old woman from Scarborough went missing on Papineau Lake, located approximately 40 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Police say the woman reportedly fell off a floating device while in the water and did not make it back to shore.

Read more: Distressed swimmer dies after being pulled from Crowe River, Peterborough County OPP say

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the OPP emergency response team.

The search resumed on Sunday with the assistance of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 2 p.m., OPP say divers located the woman deceased.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident, OPP said.

Trending Stories

A post-mortem is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

It’s the fourth incident in over two weeks where bodies have been recovered from area lakes in the Bancroft and Haliburton regions. On May 20 the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake followed by the recovery of Combermere man’s body from Bell Rapids Lake on May 31. The third incident occurred on June 3 when the body of a Hastings Highlands man was recovered from Dark Lake.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Red Cross holds Water Safety Week' Red Cross holds Water Safety Week
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Scarborough tagDrowning tagBancroft tagBancroft OPP tagDrown tagHastings Highlands tagOPP divers tagunderwater search and recovery unit tagPapineau Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers