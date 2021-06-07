OPP divers recover body of Scarborough woman from Papineau Lake in Hastings Highlands

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers have recovered the body of a Scarborough woman who went missing in the water on Papineau Lake in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands on the weekend.

According to Bancroft OPP, on Saturday night around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports that a 22-year-old woman from Scarborough went missing on Papineau Lake, located approximately 40 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Police say the woman reportedly fell off a floating device while in the water and did not make it back to shore.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the OPP emergency response team.

The search resumed on Sunday with the assistance of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Just before 2 p.m., OPP say divers located the woman deceased.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident, OPP said.

The search continues here on Papineau Lake near Maynooth for a missing 22 year old woman from Scarborough who went missing last night around 8:00 while out on the lake. Check back for more information as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/xRODrVsXNg — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 6, 2021

A post-mortem is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

It’s the fourth incident in over two weeks where bodies have been recovered from area lakes in the Bancroft and Haliburton regions. On May 20 the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake followed by the recovery of Combermere man’s body from Bell Rapids Lake on May 31. The third incident occurred on June 3 when the body of a Hastings Highlands man was recovered from Dark Lake.

