Man’s body recovered from Bells Rapids Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

OPP divers recovered the body of a missing boater from a lake north of Bancroft on Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Annie Collins at the OPP’s East Region headquarters, around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Bell Rapids Lake for reports of an unoccupied vessel and a man believed to be in the lake located about 55 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Collins say Bancroft OPP officers along with firefighters, paramedics and the OPP’s emergency response team, marine and helicopter services launched a search of the lake.

On Monday morning, the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit also arrived to help in the search.

UPDATE: Divers with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the body of a missing boater here on Bell Rapids Lake near Bancroft just after noon. Check back for more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pRU9Jh6HnR — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 31, 2021

Police say the body of a 50-year-old man was recovered around 12:18 p.m. Monday, Collins said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The incident remains under investigation.

It’s the second missing boater in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands in May after the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake on May 20.

— more to come.