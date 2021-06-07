COVID-19: Outbreak lifted at Fairhaven Long-term Care in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

There will be plenty of hugs later this week at Fairhaven Long-term Care in Peterborough, especially after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was lifted Monday morning.

In a statement to Global News Peterborough, the facility said Peterborough Public Health has declared the latest outbreak over and also announced upcoming changes that open the doors for contact between residents and visitors — including hugs.

Declared on May 21, the outbreak at the 256-bed home had involved a resident and two staff members who all tested positive for COVID-19. One of the staff cases was linked to the resident case, however, the second case was unrelated, the home reported.

A week ago, the home reported the resident was removed from the home’s isolation unit and returned to her living quarters at the Dutton Road facility.

“Residents will no longer need to isolate and may move throughout the home,” said executive director Lionels Towns.

“Essential caregivers can resume attending Fairhaven immediately, and we are working towards having general visits start again on Thursday, June 10th. General visits, in our tent area just outside our front doors, can be booked now by calling reception.”

Towns says the home plans to have three physiotherapy assistants (PTAs) back as of June 14.

“They will have had, at least, their first vaccine dose, for two weeks by then,” he noted.

The home is implementing a number of safety measures and changes per new provincial guidelines. Among the notable changes, each resident may have up to two general visitors at a time for outdoor visits.

As well, as of June 9, if the resident and the general visitor are both fully immunized, close physical contact is permitted. Brief hugs will also be permitted regardless of immunization status. Close physical contact between a fully immunized resident and a fully immunized caregiver is permitted.

