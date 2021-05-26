COVID-19 May 26 2021 4:55pm 02:23 Province permits outdoor visits for LTC homes The long, lonely wait is over for those living in long-term care and retirement residences. Outdoor visits are now allowed for family members who are not essential caregivers. Brittany Rosen has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7896157/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7896157/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?