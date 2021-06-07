Heat warning remains in effect for Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning issued by the city’s medical officer of health on Sunday remains in effect for Monday with temperatures in the 30s expected again and a humidex around 38.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 31 C with a mix of sun and cloud on June 7 with overnight lows only going down to about near 20 C overnight.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index to approach the high-risk category,” the agency said in its own warning on Monday morning.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city has designated nine cool down centres at seven recreation and community facilities in addition to a pair of libraries.

Hamilton hit highs over 30 C on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Environment Canada

There’s slight relief expected Wednesday when the forecast calls for a high of 27 C.

The Medical Officer of Health for the @cityofhamilton has initiated a Heat Warning beginning on June 6, 2021. Heat Warnings stay in effect until they are cancelled or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning. For more info visit: https://t.co/iBtvyivPXf

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/5pCwBw6ci4 — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) June 6, 2021