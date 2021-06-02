Record high temperatures possible in Hamilton, Niagara Region for early June

Send this page to someone via email

Although some areas of Hamilton were briefly hit with snow and ice pellets last Friday, May 28, there will be little in the coming weekend to remind residents of winter.

Chief meteorologist for Global News Anthony Farnell says Hamilton and Niagara Region are set to experience heat and humidity starting Saturday which could linger into record high temperatures early next week.

“That’s something that I think is going to occur when when we have highs, 33 C, 34 C, perhaps even 35 C degrees in the coming days,” Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement

The forecast from Environment Canada for Hamilton and Niagara is calling for sunshine and temperatures above 30 C from Sunday through Tuesday next week – above average for this time of year.

Farnell says May was a dry month with much of the lower province receiving about 20 to 30 per cent of the precipitation that is normally seen.

He expects the first half of June will be hotter than the second half.

Read more: Niagara police explode Second World War artillery shell found in Lake Ontario

The meteorologist says rain Wednesday through Thursday this week will set up the humidity we should begin to see on Friday.

“That’s going to raise the ground humidity levels and then set the stage for what I think is going to be this heatwave this weekend,” said Farnell.

Long term, July and August are expected to be close to seasonal with little rainfall.

“When you have dry spring weather, it tends to lead to perhaps drier conditions into June and maybe beyond. So below normal rainfall is what we’re looking at,” Farnell said.

Advertisement