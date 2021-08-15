SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry. Elections Canada

Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry consists of the city of Cornwall and Akwesasne, as well as the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, except for North Glengarry. The riding is the most southeastern in Ontario, with its eastern border touching the provincial border with Quebec and the southern border following the St. Lawrence River.

The riding was created in 2004, with much of it coming from the former riding Stormont—Dundas—Charlottenburgh.

Conservative incumbent Eric Duncan was elected to the seat in 2019 with almost 54 per cent of the vote. He was followed by Liberal Heather Megill, who won 13,767 votes, and the NDP’s Kelsey Catherine Schmitz, who won 7,674.

Before Duncan was elected in 2019, Conservative Guy Lauzon had been the area’s MP since 2004.

The riding’s population is 103,320, 84,983 of whom are registered voters.

Candidates

Conservatives: Eric Duncan (incumbent)
Liberals:
NDP: 
Green: 
PPC: 

