Lightning complicates WFPS response to fire on Langside Street

Crews fighting a fire on Langside Street in Winnipeg early Sunday morning had a bit more difficulty than usual due to the stormy conditions.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says firefighters initially tried using an aerial ladder to fight the blaze in the 300 block of Langside Street, but switched tactics since there was still lightning overhead.

The WFPS describes the fire at a two-and-a-half storey converted residential building as “well-involved” when crews arrived.

They launched a defensive attack until conditions improved enough that they were able to go inside and completely extinguish the fire.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene and brought to hospital in stable condition, otherwise, no injuries were reported.

The City’s Emergency Social Services team was sent in to help people find temporary accommodations.

Sargent Avenue Fire

Another fire a few hours earlier kept crews busy in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

The WFPS says crews were sent to the three-storey apartment block shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Some people had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving, while others were told to shelter in place until the fire was brought under control less than half an hour later.

Crews then ventilated the building, which allowed people to return to their suites.

One individual was assessed by paramedics at the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital.

The WFPS says the cause of each fire is under investigation, and there are no damage estimates available yet.