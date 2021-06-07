Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Which music awards program is the best?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 7, 2021 8:00 am
Weekly survey: Which music awards program is the best? - image
The Junos are done for another year. The 50th-anniversary event was another virtual affair, but things should be back to normal next year (delta and, God forbid, epsilon and zeta variants notwithstanding) with a live celebration in Toronto.This concludes awards season for the music industry when it comes to everything that was released in 2020. Given what you’ve seen/heard/read over the years, which of the following events do you consider the best? Or are you a “none of the above” person?
