Weekly survey: Which music awards program is the best?

If you had to choose between the Junos, the Grammys, and the Brits, which would it be? (Please retweet) — Alan Cross (@alancross) June 6, 2021

The Junos are done for another year. The 50th-anniversary event was another virtual affair, but things should be back to normal next year (delta and, God forbid, epsilon and zeta variants notwithstanding) with a live celebration in Toronto.This concludes awards season for the music industry when it comes to everything that was released in 2020. Given what you’ve seen/heard/read over the years, which of the following events do you consider the best? Or are you a “none of the above” person?