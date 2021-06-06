Nearly 150 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal fire department says it doesn’t know how many people will be able to return to their homes after an overnight fire in the western suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) led to the evacuation of 149 apartments.

The fire department says the blaze began shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday and quickly spread through two residential buildings.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and had not yet conducted a structural evaluation.

Carole Du Sault, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross, says her organization is helping 75 families who had nowhere else to go.

She says they have relocated the families and are providing clothes and food to those in need.

One minor injury was reported, a man who was treated for smoke inhalation.