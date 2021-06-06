Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nearly 150 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly 150 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb' Nearly 150 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb
WATCH: The Montreal fire department says it doesn’t know how many people will be able to return to their homes after an overnight fire in the western suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) led to the evacuation of 149 apartments. Phil Carpenter reports.

The Montreal fire department says it doesn’t know how many people will be able to return to their homes after an overnight fire in the western suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) led to the evacuation of 149 apartments.

The fire department says the blaze began shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday and quickly spread through two residential buildings.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and had not yet conducted a structural evaluation.

READ MORE: The heat will be on Montreal with temperatures forecast to surpass 30 C starting Sunday

Trending Stories

Carole Du Sault, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross, says her organization is helping 75 families who had nowhere else to go.

She says they have relocated the families and are providing clothes and food to those in need.

Story continues below advertisement

One minor injury was reported, a man who was treated for smoke inhalation.

Click to play video: 'Alberta 2021 wildfire forecast' Alberta 2021 wildfire forecast
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fire tagQuebec tagMontreal tagRed Cross tagMontreal Fire Department tagDDO tagDollard-des-Ormeaux tagMontreal fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers