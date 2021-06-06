Menu

Canada

Man dies in Queens County lake after canoe capsizes

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 10:09 am
Queens District RCMP is investigating after the sudden death of a man at Annis Lake, near the community of Labelle. View image in full screen
Queens District RCMP is investigating after the sudden death of a man at Annis Lake, near the community of Labelle. Global News Files

A 24-year-old man from Bridgewater has died, after the canoe he was in capsized at a lake in Queens County.

RCMP say they were called just before 3 p.m. on Saturday to Annis Lake in Labelle, N.S. It was reported a man had gone under the water but not surfaced.

Read more: Sidharth Assija remembered as friendly brother to all after drowning in Halifax’s Chocolate Lake

According to police, two men had been on the lake in a canoe when the boat capsized. One of the men was able to swim to shore, but the other went under the water.

“Attempts to reach the man by others had been unsuccessful,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time, however, the investigation is continuing.

