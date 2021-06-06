Man dies in Queens County lake after canoe capsizes

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man from Bridgewater has died, after the canoe he was in capsized at a lake in Queens County.

RCMP say they were called just before 3 p.m. on Saturday to Annis Lake in Labelle, N.S. It was reported a man had gone under the water but not surfaced.

According to police, two men had been on the lake in a canoe when the boat capsized. One of the men was able to swim to shore, but the other went under the water.

“Attempts to reach the man by others had been unsuccessful,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time, however, the investigation is continuing.

