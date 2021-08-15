Canada election: Scarborough—Rouge Park

Send this page to someone via email

Scarborough—Rouge Park is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue East to the north and Scarborough—Pickering line to the east.

Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree has represented the riding since 2015. In 2019, he won 62.2 per cent of the vote, with Conservative Bobby Singh winning 10,115 votes and NDP Kingsley Kwok snagging 5,801.

Roughly 52 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with some of the largest populations born in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and India, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Gary Anandasangaree (incumbent)

Conservative:

Green:

NDP:

PPC:

Advertisement