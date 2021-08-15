SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Scarborough—Rouge Park

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Map of the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding. Elections Canada

Scarborough—Rouge Park is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue East to the north and Scarborough—Pickering line to the east.

Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree has represented the riding since 2015. In 2019, he won 62.2 per cent of the vote, with Conservative Bobby Singh winning 10,115 votes and NDP Kingsley Kwok snagging 5,801.

Trending Stories

Roughly 52 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with some of the largest populations born in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and India, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Gary Anandasangaree (incumbent)
Conservative:
Green:
NDP:
PPC:

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagScarborough tagScarborough-Rouge Park tagRouge Park tagGary Anandasangaree tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers