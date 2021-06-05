Police looking for missing 22-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Jayda Wood, 22, was last seen in the Jefferson neighbourhood on May 27 around 5 p.m.

Wood is described as 5’4″ with medium length black hair, a tattoo of a cross on her right forearm and a mole to the right of her right eyebrow.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Winnipeg Police Service.

