Health

Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve vaccination site opens to motorists

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve vaccination site opens to motorists' Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve vaccination site opens to motorists
WATCH: The pop-up drive thru vaccination site proved to be a popular place last weekend when it opened to cyclists and pedestrians — but officials are now hoping to attract even more people by giving drivers a unique once in a lifetime experience. Elizabeth Zogalis has more.

Sports cars, music, and vaccines was the theme at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday afternoon.

The pop-up drive thru vaccination site proved to be a popular place last weekend when it opened to cyclists and pedestrians — but officials are now hoping to attract even more people by giving drivers a unique once in a lifetime experience.

“You get to drive on the track first and then you need to go inside the garage to get your vaccine,” said Francois Dumontier, president of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada.

“I mean nobody goes into those garages apart from the formula one drivers so you can see a little bit of the inside of the F1.”

Health officials say they’re hoping it will attract a younger demographic by making it a fun event.

It reduces the stress, reduces the anxiety and it also brings the people that we really want to see, said Annie Dufour, spokesperson for the CIUSSS CCSMTL.

Read more: Zanzibar, iconic Toronto adult entertainment venue, holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

“Eighty-four per cent of the people that come in this weekend are 40 years old and under. The age group we are trying to target” she adds.

Officials say they can administer 1,000 vaccines doses per day. By noon on Saturday, the site had already administered 400 shots, averaging 200 per hour.

Last weekend, about 20 per cent of those who showed up to the track were between 12 and 17, an age group the province has been struggling to get vaccinated.

“Parents bring their kids, kids are interested in cars, especially fast cars so you know, you have to find things that people like, Dufour said.

Those interested in getting their vaccine at the track will have to book an appointment through Clic Santé.

Appointments are available for one more weekend ending next Sunday on June 13.

Click to play video: 'Quebec maps out plan for earlier second dose of vaccine against COVID-19' Quebec maps out plan for earlier second dose of vaccine against COVID-19
