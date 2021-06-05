SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 228 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop as vaccinations top 6 million

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 11:43 am
People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 228 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and four additional virus-related deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 24 from the day before to 283. Of those, 64 patients are in the ICU, a drop of three from Friday.

Quebec cuts interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 8 weeks

One of the four deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,150. Two deaths previously attributed to the virus were withdrawn.

Quebec has reported more than 371,589 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 357,425 cases have recovered.

The province saw 92,993 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of 6,001,080 shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

Quebec maps out plan for earlier second dose of vaccine against COVID-19

 

