Pilot unharmed after emergency plane landing in Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police and Stratford Police responded to a report of a downed plane in the area of Wellburn Road and Elginfield Road in Thames Centre at 6:56 p.m. Friday evening

The reasons behind a pilot of small Cessna having to make an emergency landing remain unknown.

Police say they received information from BAC Canada that the Cessna plane was experiencing mechanical issues in the London area.

The pilot and lone occupant was forced to make an emergency landing in a field off Wellburn Road just south of Elginfield Road police say.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants or damage to the plane.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say an investigation to figure out what happened is still ongoing.