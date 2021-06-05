Pilot unharmed after emergency plane landing in Middlesex County

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police and Stratford Police responded to a report of a downed plane in the area of Wellburn Road and Elginfield Road in Thames Centre at 6:56 p.m. Friday evening
The reasons behind a pilot of small Cessna having to make an emergency landing remain unknown.
Police say they received information from BAC Canada that the Cessna plane was experiencing mechanical issues in the London area.
Trending Stories
The pilot and lone occupant was forced to make an emergency landing in a field off Wellburn Road just south of Elginfield Road police say.
There were no reported injuries to the occupants or damage to the plane.
Police say an investigation to figure out what happened is still ongoing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments