SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 744 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths; nearly 173K more vaccines administered

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario residents 70+ with single mRNA vaccine soon to be eligible for 2nd doses' Ontario residents 70+ with single mRNA vaccine soon to be eligible for 2nd doses
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government is getting more than eight million vaccines between now and the end of July, which means the vaccine rollout plan has been accelerated. Those 70 and older who have received either Pfizer or Moderna will be eligible for their second dose as of June 7. This move comes as some hotspot regions plead for more vaccines. Morganne Campbell reports.

Ontario reported 744 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 535,419.

For comparison, last Saturday 1,057 cases were reported.

Twenty-four new deaths were also announced on June 5, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,844.

A total of 517,638 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,242.

Read more: Ontario accelerates 2nd dose bookings for those aged 70 and older

Just over 27,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,369,037 tests and 12,320 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.1 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 2.8 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 625 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 62), with 516 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by six), 362 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

As of Friday evening, 9,834,182 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 172,855 over 24 hours.

So far, 963,257 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms' Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms
Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario coronavirus cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers