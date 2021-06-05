Ontario reports 744 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths; nearly 173K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 744 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 535,419.

For comparison, last Saturday 1,057 cases were reported.

Twenty-four new deaths were also announced on June 5, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,844.

A total of 517,638 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,242.

Read more: Ontario accelerates 2nd dose bookings for those aged 70 and older

Just over 27,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,369,037 tests and 12,320 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.1 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 2.8 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 625 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 62), with 516 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by six), 362 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

As of Friday evening, 9,834,182 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 172,855 over 24 hours.

So far, 963,257 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

2:18 Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement