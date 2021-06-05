Section of Chief Peguis Trail closed after heat-related damage

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Winnipeg’s Chief Peguis Trail will be closed for several days after sustaining damage due to the heat.

On Twitter Friday evening, the city said the median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is expected to be closed until Wednesday, June 9.

The median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is currently closed due to concrete damage from today’s heat. The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, June 9. Drivers are advised to take caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/yY1LPfkjVV — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The sweltering temperatures and heat warnings from Environment Canada are expected to continue Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, heat warnings blanketed all of southern Manitoba, part of the Interlake, and west of Lake Manitoba up to Red Deer Lake.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid thirties across the region.

Environment Canada says everyone is at risk from the heat, but children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people living alone are at particularly high risk.