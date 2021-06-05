Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Section of Chief Peguis Trail closed after heat-related damage

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 10:58 am
A section of Chief Peguis Trail is expected to be closed for several days after being damaged by the heat.
A section of Chief Peguis Trail is expected to be closed for several days after being damaged by the heat. Twitter / @cityofwinnipeg

A section of Winnipeg’s Chief Peguis Trail will be closed for several days after sustaining damage due to the heat.

On Twitter Friday evening, the city said the median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is expected to be closed until Wednesday, June 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The sweltering temperatures and heat warnings from Environment Canada are expected to continue Saturday.

Trending Stories

As of Saturday morning, heat warnings blanketed all of southern Manitoba, part of the Interlake, and west of Lake Manitoba up to Red Deer Lake.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid thirties across the region.

Environment Canada says everyone is at risk from the heat, but children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people living alone are at particularly high risk.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagCity of Winnipeg tagHeat tagRoads tagHeat Warning tagHighways tagChief Peguis Trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers