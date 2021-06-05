Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto late Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament and Shuter streets before 10 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, there were reports that a man was stabbed and a suspect fled the area.

Police said a victim was later located and rushed to hospital. Officers said a suspect, possibly a female, fled northbound on foot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Parliament St & Shuter St

– police o/s

– male victim being taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics via emergency run

– officers advised injuries appear life-threatening

– ongoing investigation

– call police w/info 4168082222

– @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS#GO1043354

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 5, 2021