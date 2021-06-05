Menu

Headline link
Crime

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 9:45 am
Police at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Parliament and Shuter streets later Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Parliament and Shuter streets later Friday. Global News

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto late Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament and Shuter streets before 10 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, there were reports that a man was stabbed and a suspect fled the area.

Police said a victim was later located and rushed to hospital. Officers said a suspect, possibly a female, fled northbound on foot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

