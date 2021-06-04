Price, Habs blank Winnipeg Jets to take 2-0 series lead

The Montreal Canadiens only needed one goal Friday night as Carey Price made 30 saves in a 1-0 shutout win and the Habs head home with a 2-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal forward Tyler Toffoli’s shorthanded goal early in the second period was the only puck that got through a goalie.

In the first game since Mark Scheifele’s four-game suspension was handed down by the NHL Department of Player Safety, Pierre-Luc Dubois stepped into the role of first line centreman between Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler. Jordie Benn replaced an injured Dylan DeMelo on defence, while Paul Stastny missed a second straight game.

The Jets came out flying in the first period doing their best to limit Montreal’s scoring chances and keeping the puck to the outside. Logan Stanley and Derek Forbort stood their ground keeping Habs’ forwards away from any rebounds allowing Connor Hellebuyck to see every puck coming his way.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s second line of Perreault, Copp and Ehlers had the most chances all period hemming the Canadiens in the offensive zone each shift, using their speed and quick passes to keep the puck moving and grabbing loose pucks caused by a strong forecheck.

The first powerplay of the game came in the second period after Paul Byron tried, but missed lifting Adam Lowry’s stick and caught Lowry in the mouth. Try as he might, Lowry wasn’t able to show the referee any blood from the high stick, keeping the powerplay to only two minutes.

The puck wasn’t bouncing the Jets’ way as Toffoli grabbed a loose puck from a funny hop off the end boards after Kyle Connor’s slap shot went wide. Toffoli came down on a 2-on-1, waited out a sliding Josh Morrissey and a back-checking Connor to fire home the opening goal blocker side on Hellebuyck to give the Habs a shorthanded 1-0 lead.

After Toffoli’s goal, the Canadiens did everything they could to get in front of Winnipeg’s point shots and played conservatively on offense, not taking risks making sure they had numbers when backchecking. Late in the second period, an errant pass from Kristian Vesalainen to Ehlers landed on the tape of Phillip Danault who quickly turned up ice for a 3-on-2 opportunity snuffed out by Hellebuyck.

The game was significantly less physical than the series opener with few scuffles in front of the net and only a handful of strong checks as both teams relied more on reading the play and keeping their sticks active to strip their opponents in the neutral zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than a minute into the third, both goalies were tested from close range. Pierre-Luc Dubois took a feed from Nikolaj Ehlers and fired a quick shot low on Price who steered the rebound into the corner and shortly after Jesperi Kotkaniemi grabbed a loose puck and walked in all alone on Hellebuyck who stuck out his right pad to keep the young Finnish star off the board.

Ehlers may have sold a trip midway through the third, but it put Shea Weber in the box and gave the Jets only their second powerplay of the night. Some good puck movement had Morrissey tee one up and blast it through traffic only to have Price swallow it up. The lone shot on net was the only chance the Jets would get with the man advantage as the Canadiens clamped down at the blue line giving the Jets headaches trying to just get the puck in the zone.

A sense of urgency Winnipeg would have liked to see all game came over the Jets in the third period as they tried to press the Canadiens into their zone and get more pucks on net to test Price. The Habs got bodies in the slot and knocked down pucks with hands, shoulders and legs frustrating Winnipeg’s defence looking for the equalizer.

Strong defensive play created two dangerous offensive chances for the Habs. Paul Byron tried to sneak one under Hellebuyck’s left pad on a 2-on-1 and less than a minute later the former Vezina Trophy winner squeezed Nick Suzuki’s shot holding the lead to only one as the third ticked away.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Toffoli nearly had his second of the night hitting the post on the empty net with 25 seconds left and the rebound to Danault was saved by a sprawling Neal Pionk.

The Habs wouldn’t need to add an insurance marker as Price recorded his eighth career playoff shutout in the win, sending the series back to Montreal with Jets down 0-2 and still without Scheifele for the next three games.

You can catch Game 3 on 680 CJOB on Sunday starting with the pre-game show starting at 3 o’clock.