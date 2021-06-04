Saskatchewan product Griffin Keller wins NAIA World Series

Send this page to someone via email

In the final game of his college baseball career, Griffin Keller was crowned a champion.

“I still don’t have words to describe it,” said the Pilot Butte, Sask., native son.

Keller, who plays left field, helped Georgia Gwinnett College win the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) World Series on Thursday night in Lewiston, Idaho with an 8-4 win over Central Methodist University.

“Right as a freshman when you get down to the states, or you’re playing a competitive sport, you always dream about winning a national tournament or going to the finals or championships,” Keller said. “And actually doing it, especially when I’m a senior in my last college game ever — winning it like that — I can’t even put it into words right now,” he continued.

In his senior year, Keller played a big part in the first World Series win for the Grizzlies, as he was named the A.I.I. Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player, setting a school record along the way with 18 home runs this season.

“I had a good year this year,” he said. “I swung the bat well, stayed consistent all year and it’s pretty easy to put up good numbers when you’re surrounded by a lot of very talented players.

"It's something I'm going to be able to look back on and be proud about."

Since the win, the former Martin Academy High School student and Regina Red Sox outfielder has been soaking up every second, while receiving a lot of love from back home in Saskatchewan.

“I’ve been getting lots of support from my friends and family back at home and it was very special,” he said.



