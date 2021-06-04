Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cape Breton First Nation reaches understanding with DFO to set 700 lobster traps

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 5:24 pm
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Press/HO - Inka Milewski

A Cape Breton First Nation has successfully negotiated an interim “understanding” with the federal Fisheries Department that will allow it to set a total of 700 lobster traps beginning Saturday.

The arrangement announced Friday means Indigenous fishers from the Potlotek First Nation will be able to conduct a so-called “moderate livelihood” fishery, with the band planning to allow up to 70 traps per boat.

READ MORE: ‘We absolutely listened’: Minister backs livelihood fisheries plan as some First Nations oppose it

The community cites a 1999 Supreme Court decision as allowing it to fish for a moderate livelihood, though the court later clarified that Ottawa could regulate the treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.

The band’s fishers have said they have struggled this year after Fisheries officers seized their harvest and gear.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said in a release Friday the band’s fishing will be allowed during the existing season in harvesting districts off the coast of Cape Breton and in Bras d’Or Lake, and they will be permitted to sell their catch.

She also said that overall, the Indigenous harvest will not add to the total number of traps in the lobster fishing areas in question, known as 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31a.

Click to play video: 'Here’s why Indigenous-led vaccine strategy matters in Nova Scotia' Here’s why Indigenous-led vaccine strategy matters in Nova Scotia
Here’s why Indigenous-led vaccine strategy matters in Nova Scotia – Feb 25, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cape Breton tagPotlotek First Nation tagIndigenous fishers tagCape Breton First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers