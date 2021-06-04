SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. holds new COVID-19 cases under 200 for 4th day, reports 1 death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 183 new cases of COVID-19, one related death' B.C. reports 183 new cases of COVID-19, one related death
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday, June 4. Keith Baldrey has analysis of the daily case numbers and an update on the percentage of vaccinated British Columbians.

British Columbia reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 183 new cases, along with one death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 210, while the number of active cases fell to 2,453.

Of the new cases, 40 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 101 were in the Fraser Health region, three were in the Island Health region, 30 were in the Interior Health region and nine were in the Northern Health region.

Read more: New COVID-19 cases in B.C. fall below 200 for 3rd consecutive day

Click to play video: '‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 causing some concern' ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 causing some concern
‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 causing some concern

Since the province last reported on Thursday, it has administered nearly 35,000 more first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 27,000 more second doses.

More than 3.23 million British Columbians, accounting for close to 63 per cent of the province’s population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 256,000 people, just under five per cent of B.C.’s population, has had two doses.

The number of people in hospital remained unchanged overnight at 224, while 59 people were in critical or intensive care — a low last recorded on Nov. 19.

There was also a new outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 145,049 cases of COVID-19, while 1,710 people have died.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
