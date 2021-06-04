B.C. holds new COVID-19 cases under 200 for 4th day, reports 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 183 new cases, along with one death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 210, while the number of active cases fell to 2,453.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 40 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 101 were in the Fraser Health region, three were in the Island Health region, 30 were in the Interior Health region and nine were in the Northern Health region.

1:59 ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 causing some concern ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 causing some concern

Since the province last reported on Thursday, it has administered nearly 35,000 more first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 27,000 more second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 3.23 million British Columbians, accounting for close to 63 per cent of the province’s population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 256,000 people, just under five per cent of B.C.’s population, has had two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital remained unchanged overnight at 224, while 59 people were in critical or intensive care — a low last recorded on Nov. 19.

There was also a new outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 145,049 cases of COVID-19, while 1,710 people have died.