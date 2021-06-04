COVID-19: Man refuses to wear mask, punches Via Rail employee, say Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a local man after he allegedly assaulted a Via Rail employee during an altercation about wearing a mask.

According to police, Thursday around 2 p.m., a man entered the Kingston Via Rail station without a mask and bought a train ticket to Montreal.

Police say the employee behind the customer service desk repeatedly asked the man to wear a mask, which is currently mandatory during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the man refused.

When he was not allowed to board the train without a mask, the same employee confronted the man, who then allegedly punched the employee on the back of the neck.

When police arrived, they say the man was still on the platform waiting to board the train bound for Montreal.

The man was reportedly impaired by alcohol.

A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

