Crime

Halton police recover $70,000 worth of bikes, tools, stolen from area garages

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 4, 2021 12:31 pm
A 28 year old Hamilton man faces a total of 40 charges, accused of breaking into dozens of garages and vehicles in Burlington and Oakville. View image in full screen
A 28 year old Hamilton man faces a total of 40 charges, accused of breaking into dozens of garages and vehicles in Burlington and Oakville.

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a property crime spree in Halton Region.

Over the past two weeks, investigators with the Halton Regional Police Service allege the accused was responsible for breaking into 37 vehicles, sheds and garages in Burlington and Oakville, before making off with tools and high-end bicycles.

Read more: Nearly 4,000 bikes reported stolen in Toronto throughout 2020

In many of the entries, Halton police say the accused used a garage door opener stolen from vehicles parked in the driveway.

A 28-year-old man from Hamilton faces a total of 40 charges including break and enter, theft, possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Police add that they’ve recovered about $70,000 worth of stolen items.

Investigators also say the accused was operating a stolen vehicle while committing the crimes.

