Halton police recover $70,000 worth of bikes, tools, stolen from area garages

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a property crime spree in Halton Region.

Over the past two weeks, investigators with the Halton Regional Police Service allege the accused was responsible for breaking into 37 vehicles, sheds and garages in Burlington and Oakville, before making off with tools and high-end bicycles.

In many of the entries, Halton police say the accused used a garage door opener stolen from vehicles parked in the driveway.

A 28-year-old man from Hamilton faces a total of 40 charges including break and enter, theft, possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Police add that they’ve recovered about $70,000 worth of stolen items.

Investigators also say the accused was operating a stolen vehicle while committing the crimes.