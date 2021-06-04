2 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine coming weekly until end of August: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is set to receive over two million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine alone every week until the end of August — in addition to shipments from other vaccine manufacturers.

This means Canada will receive more that nine million doses in July, and over nine million doses in August, Trudeau added. The government also negotiated an option for another three million Pfizer doses to arrive in September — providing new clarity on what vaccine supply could be in the late summer and early fall.

The government has repeatedly assured Canadians that anyone who wants a COVID-19 jab will get one before the end of September — a goal Trudeau says is within our sights.

“We’ll keep getting shipments secured until everyone can get their shots. But at the pace we’re going, that target is well within reach,” Trudeau said.

“65 per cent of eligible Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That makes Canada the…G20 country with the highest percentage of the population with a first shot.”

On Thursday, Canada received its largest single shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to date: 2.4 million doses, according to Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, who is in charge of overseeing the delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across Canada.

Canada has administered 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, and Brodie said the country is on track to get many more needles into arms before the month is through.

“We are on track to distribute more than 40 million doses by the end of this month,” Brodie said.

That’s more doses than the entire population of Canada, which is just shy of 38 million people.

