Family still hopeful man will be found 2 weeks after going missing in southern Alberta

Stanley Stooshinoff, 68, went missing on May 19 after he went out for a hike near the Sandy McNabb camping area in southern Alberta.

Delores, the man’s partner of more than 20 years, said she has been distraught ever since he disappeared.

“I went to the door with him and I gave him a kiss and I said, ‘Stay extremely safe,'” Delores said. “I said, ‘I’ll be worried about you the entire time you’re gone.'”

When Stooshinoff didn’t return after dinner, Delores called the police.

Stooshinoff was last seen wearing jeans and a plaid long-sleeved shirt. It’s believed he was wearing either shoes or hiking boots and was carrying a camoflage backpack. Police said he was also wearing a round medallion made from a deer antler with a tin cross on it.

Despite an exhaustive search by RCMP and the Calgary Police Service, Stooshinoff has not been found. His deserted car was discovered at the trailhead but other than that, there’s been no sign of him.

Delores said she’s just been trying to make sense of it all and can’t figure out why he hasn’t been located.

“I just want him home… I wanted him home last Wednesday — two weeks ago Wednesday.”

For Delores’ daughter, Stacey Dreher, it’s been heartbreaking watching her mother so upset.

“I wish I could go and take all the pain away and fix everything, but I can’t,” she said. “Just being there for her is about the only thing I can do right now.”

Dreher said it’s perplexing that not even an item of clothing belonging to Stooshinoff has been found.

“We just find it so bizarre that there’s been no sign of Stan, not even an article of clothing, and I think that’s the most frustrating part of this.”

Calgary police confirmed that the search has turned to a recovery mission.

The family has enlisted the help of the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association to continue to search the area.

Delores said she has to continue to have hope that he will be found and is coming home to her.