Vancouver firefighters come to rescue of exotic birds at Blodel Conservatory

Vancouver firefighters were called to Blodel Conservatory on Thursday, after a power outage left some of the facility’s tropical birds at risk.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services deployed a ladder truck to spray water over the iconic dome atop Queen Elizabeth Park, in an effort to keep temperatures down inside the conservatory.

According to the city, an outage which began at 4 a.m. knocked out power to the entirety of the park.

Staff activated a backup generator, which was able to keep fans inside the facility working. But it wasn’t enough to power the chilling unit, which regulates the dome’s temperature.

As sunlight began to heat the dome, staff moved a dozen larger perch birds into a cooler room and called the fire department for help, the city said.

The city said the birds were doing well, and power was restored to the facility around 3 p.m.

