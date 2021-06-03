Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Sleeping homeless man dies after being run over in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Sleeping homeless man dies after being run over in East Vancouver' Sleeping homeless man dies after being run over in East Vancouver
A homeless man is Vancouver's seventh traffic fatality of the year. Police believe he fell asleep in an alley while doing drugs, and that the driver that struck him couldn't see him on the ground.

A homeless man who fell asleep in a Vancouver alley and was run over last week has died, police said Thursday.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 26, near Gore Street and Union Avenue.

Read more: Friends and advocates say homeless senior who died in Vancouver Tim Hortons deserved better

Police believe the man was using drugs in an alley and fell asleep in front of a parkade gate when a driver trying to access the parking lot mistakenly drove over him.

“The pedestrian suffered grave injuries and had to be extricated from underneath the car by paramedics and firefighters,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Homeless person dies after fire in North Vancouver' Homeless person dies after fire in North Vancouver
Homeless person dies after fire in North Vancouver – Jan 23, 2021

“He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but sadly died on Tuesday.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police spoke with the driver, examined the vehicle and reviewed video surveillance from the alley.

Addison said investigators believe the driver was unable to see the man, who was lying flat on the ground, when they struck him.

Read more: Man found dead near Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp

“This is tragic and heartbreaking on many levels,” Addison said. “While this was an awful and avoidable set of circumstances, we don’t believe foul play or dangerous driving were factors in this collision.”

Addison said police do not expect to lay charges or issue any tickets against the driver.

The collision marks the city’s seventh pedestrian fatality of 2021.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homeless tagvancouver police tagOverdose tagVancouver homeless tagFatal overdose tagVancouver death tagDrug Death tagdrug-related death tagVancouver homeless death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers