More than 6,000 COVID vaccinations given in Waterloo Region for 2nd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force reported that there have now been 335,882 vaccinations administered in the area, 6,450 more than it reported a day earlier.

Wednesday was the second day in a row during which more than 6,000 people received COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region.

Read more: Ontario residents who got AstraZeneca shot can now choose another brand for 2nd dose

There were actually doses 6,365 doses administered Tuesday, as the rest were missed on previous days. This represents the third-highest one day total behind Tuesday (6.474) and May 21, when there were 7,500 vaccinations done.

The task force reports that 65.01 per cent of Waterloo Region adults have now received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.37 per cent of all residents have gotten a jab.

Story continues below advertisement

It says that 23,006 people from Waterloo Region have now had two doses of vaccine, which is up 903 from a day earlier.

At the other end of the scale, Waterloo Public Health reported another 44 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 16,070.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 39.1, the first time since March 26 it has been below 40.

In addition, another 40 people have also been cleared of the virus, raising the number of resolved cases to 15,492.

For the third straight day in June, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 256.

2:30 U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

These numbers lead to a slight increase in the number of active cases, which now stands at 312.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 18 patients in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including nine people who are receiving intensive care.

Waterloo Region is down to five active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared over at a warehouse which saw 30 people test positive as it began on April 19.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as case counts continue to trend downward marking the fourth day in a row it’s below 1,000. The provincial total now stands at 533,761.

On Wednesday, 733 new cases were recorded, 699 on Tuesday and 916 on Monday.

According to Thursday’s report, 225 cases were recorded in Toronto, 167 in Peel Region, 55 in Niagara, 49 in Porcupine Health Unit, 45 in Hamilton, 44 in Durham Region and 43 in Ottawa.

York Region, typically in the higher end of the provincial case count, only recorded 28 new cases.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,801 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues