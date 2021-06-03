SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Non-Stop News
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM | 900 CHML
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

City of Hamilton schedules 2 pop-up, 2nd dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2021 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccine Pedal to the Metal' Vaccine Pedal to the Metal
Ontario's ambitious new plan for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and hygiene theatre — all that and more on this week's Focus Ontario.

A pair of pop-up vaccination clinics have been scheduled for the coming days in Hamilton to provide second doses of Moderna vaccine to those 80 and older.

The clinics are scheduled for Sunday at Ancaster Rotary Centre and Monday at Saltfleet Community Centre in Stoney Creek.

Read more: NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Appointments for a shortened second dose interval at those clinics, for those 80-plus only and who received Moderna as their first dose, can be booked by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline (905-974-9848, option 7).

Trending Stories

So far, 64.6 per cent of Hamilton’s adult population and 16.1 per cent of youth 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In total, the city and its health-care partners say they’ve administered over 339,000 doses.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagmoderna tagHamilton COVID-19 tagAncaster vaccination tagStoney Creek vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers