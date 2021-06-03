City of Hamilton schedules 2 pop-up, 2nd dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of pop-up vaccination clinics have been scheduled for the coming days in Hamilton to provide second doses of Moderna vaccine to those 80 and older.

The clinics are scheduled for Sunday at Ancaster Rotary Centre and Monday at Saltfleet Community Centre in Stoney Creek.

Appointments for a shortened second dose interval at those clinics, for those 80-plus only and who received Moderna as their first dose, can be booked by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline (905-974-9848, option 7).

So far, 64.6 per cent of Hamilton’s adult population and 16.1 per cent of youth 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In total, the city and its health-care partners say they’ve administered over 339,000 doses.

