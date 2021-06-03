SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Vaccinating kids against COVID-19 ‘not a high priority,’ WHO says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 3, 2021 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief' Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure,’ says WHO chief – Jan 18, 2021

The World Health Organization‘s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.

During a social media session, Dr. Kate O’Brien said children should not be a focus of COVID-19 immunization programs even as increasing numbers of rich countries authorize their coronavirus shots for teenagers and children.

Read more: ‘Scandalous inequity’: WHO says 75% of vaccines given out in just 10 countries

“Children are at (a) very, very low risk of actually getting COVID disease,” said O’Brien, a pediatrician and director of the WHO’s vaccines department. She said that the rationale for immunizing children was to stop transmission rather than to protect them from getting sick or dying.

“When we’re in this really difficult place, as we are right now, where the supply of vaccine is insufficient for everybody around the world, immunizing kids is not a high priority right now.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program' COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program
COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program – Apr 1, 2021

O’Brien said it was critical to ensure health workers and the elderly, or those with underlying conditions, were inoculated ahead of teenagers and children.

Trending Stories

Canada, the U.S. and the European Union have all recently given the green light to some COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 as they approach their vaccination targets for adults.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged rich countries to donate shots to poor countries rather than immunize their adolescents and children. Fewer than 1 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines administered globally have been used in poor countries.

Read more: U.S. urges WHO to begin 2nd phase of COVID-19 origin investigation in China

O’Brien said it might be appropriate to immunize children against the coronavirus “in due course, when the supply increases much more substantially.” She added that it wasn’t necessary to vaccinate children before sending them back to school, as long as the adults in contact with them were immunized.

“Immunization of children in order to send them back to school is not the predominant requirement for them to go back to school safely,” she said. “They can go back to school safely if what we’re doing is immunizing those who are around them who are at risk.”

