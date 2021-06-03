Family survives attempted robbery near Portage and Main

A young family survived an attempted robbery in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., a man confronted a couple near Portage and Main who were pushing their child in a stroller.
The suspect attacked the father with the blunt end of a hatchet, demanding money, but eventually fled the area empty-handed, Winnipeg police said Wednesday.
A bystander alerted nearby officers, who tracked the man down and used a stun gun on him.
The father, who suffered minor injuries, didn’t seek medical care, while the mother and child weren’t hurt in the incident.
Police have charged a 32-year-old suspect with breaching his bail conditions and two counts of robbery.
