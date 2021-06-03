Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family survives attempted robbery near Portage and Main

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:20 pm
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an attempted robbery in downtown Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an attempted robbery in downtown Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A young family survived an attempted robbery in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a man confronted a couple near Portage and Main who were pushing their child in a stroller.

The suspect attacked the father with the blunt end of a hatchet, demanding money, but eventually fled the area empty-handed, Winnipeg police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls' Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls
Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls – Mar 29, 2021

A bystander alerted nearby officers, who tracked the man down and used a stun gun on him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The father, who suffered minor injuries, didn’t seek medical care, while the mother and child weren’t hurt in the incident.

Police have charged a 32-year-old suspect with breaching his bail conditions and two counts of robbery.

Read more: ‘I had no idea what to do’ — Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagAttempted Robbery tagPortage And Main tagHatchet tagWinnipeg robbery tagFamily attacked in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers