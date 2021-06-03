Family survives attempted robbery near Portage and Main

Send this page to someone via email

A young family survived an attempted robbery in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a man confronted a couple near Portage and Main who were pushing their child in a stroller.

The suspect attacked the father with the blunt end of a hatchet, demanding money, but eventually fled the area empty-handed, Winnipeg police said Wednesday.

A bystander alerted nearby officers, who tracked the man down and used a stun gun on him.

The father, who suffered minor injuries, didn’t seek medical care, while the mother and child weren’t hurt in the incident.

Police have charged a 32-year-old suspect with breaching his bail conditions and two counts of robbery.