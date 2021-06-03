B.C. to provide details on when recipents of AstraZeneca vaccine can get second dose

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is set to provide details on Thursday on when those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will have access to a second dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be announcing a mix-and-match approach that will allow those who received a shot of AstraZeneca to choose the same vaccine or an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna as a second dose.

Henry will make the announcement alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

1:54 B.C. to give AstraZeneca vaccine recipients a choice for second dose B.C. to give AstraZeneca vaccine recipients a choice for second dose – May 17, 2021

On Tuesday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended it was safe for those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose to receive Pfizer or Moderna as a second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

NACI is also giving the thumbs-up to the mixing and matching of mRNA vaccines, so those who received Pfizer as a first dose can receive Moderna as a second dose and vice-versa. B.C. already announced plans to implement this form of mixing and matching.

“People will have a choice, we just need to formulate the risk-benefit in a way that people can understand,” Henry said Monday. “We’re also looking at the logistics and operationally how will this work in our system. We have time. By Thursday, we’ll have it all laid out for people so they can make their own choice.”

Henry has mentioned previously that studies show AstraZeneca is more effective when there is a 12-week interval between doses. In B.C., the gap between doses of mRNA vaccine is eight weeks and 13 weeks for AstraZeneca.

A vast majority of countries around the world are not mixing and matching yet. But NACI advises international jurisdictions will consider a Canadian fully vaccinated if they receive both doses of a two-dose vaccine, regardless of the brand.