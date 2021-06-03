COVID-19: 2 new deaths in Saskatchewan as total infections surpass 47K

Saskatchewan has exceeded another milestone since the pandemic began with over 47,000 total COVID-19 infections after 131 cases were added on Thursday.

There have now been a total of 47,097 reported infections and the seven-day average of daily cases was up to 133 from 131 on Wednesday.

The province added two COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 543, according to a press release. The recently deceased were reported in the 80-plus age group and from the north west zone.

According to the provincial government, 174 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 10,986. The residences of 66 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 100 patients with COVID-19: 77 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care, including two out-of-province transfers from Manitoba.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,314 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 45,240 following 102 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,287 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 868,090 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 754,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. They added 102,175 residents have now been full vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

